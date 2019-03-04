PORT CHARLOTTE - A Quarter Auction frenzy, benefiting Pregnancy Solutions, took place recently at Twentyone Event Center.
Along with the purchase of the paddles, guests were encouraged to bring diapers and wipes. Almost 5,000 diapers and more than 10,000 wipes were collected during the event, along with more than $2,000 raised.
Pregnancy Solutions, a non-profit organization, provides information on community resources, referrals and material assistance about pregnancy, sexual education and pregnancy tests with immediate results and limited scan ultrasounds. All of the services are free and confidential.
