NORTH PORT - A special investigations unit of the North Port Police carried out a drug raid on a home in the 4400 block of Compton Lane on Thursday.
Johnathan D. Murray, 31, of North Port, was arrested inside his house at the address.
He was charged with four counts of the sale of a controlled substance and one count of use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony.
He also was found in possession of an controlled substance and charged with that crime as well.
The house had been under surveillance for some time, according to Josh Taylor, public information officer for the police department.
"Our undercover police had been doing a number of controlled buys there and that is how we got our information," he said. "Another drug location shut down. Buying drugs is now officially harder in North Port."
Bond for Murray was not immediately set.
