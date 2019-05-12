WEST VILLAGES — At 70, Zsazsa Karajman is raising her granddaughter.
She officially adopted her when she was 9-months-old.
“I’ve been raising her for 10 years, because of addiction,” Karajman said.
Karajman’s daughter has battled addiction since she was a teenager, and while she has been clean for three years, Karajman is still raising her granddaughter.
When Karajman took custody of her granddaughter she lost benefits from the state.
“I took her out of the system, she doesn’t have benefits,” Karajman said.
When she took custody in a closed adoption, her granddaughter lost things like health insurance and in-state college tuition.
She said the choice to adopt her granddaughter was to keep her safe, at the time her daughter had an abusive partner.
Karajman had gone back and forth with the judge, and had not been warned she’d lose the benefits.
Children adopted within the state system retain benefits, while students who are adopted through a closed adoption like Karajman lose those benefits.
Karajman, who immigrated to the U.S. was self-employed, and while her retirement is better than others, the benefits would make a difference.
Others struggle to raise their grandchildren, according to Karajman.
It’s something she has heard through her family support group, and it has driven her to try and have changes made in the state.
Her push has led to having Rep. James Buchanan come to hear about their struggles. Karajman hopes that Buchanan can help make a difference for families like her.
During her time through the support group she has heard of others who need help.
Karajman has found support in a Sarasota County group called Children First Sarasota. Children First provides classes, and a kinship support group for families like Karajman.
Families First Institute Manager Jack Baker said the institute provides support for people like Karajman. The kinship group not only provides support, but classes to help navigate parenting a second time.
“(It’s) an ongoing monthly support, usually it’s grandparents and great-grandparents,” he said.
Occasionally they’ll see aunts and uncles, but the main caregivers are grandparents. He explained that since he joined Children First in 2008, the number of people providing care has also gone up.
“The numbers are going up nationally ... it’s a growing demographic,” Baker said.
The group in North Port services both Sarasota and Charlotte county residents, according to Baker.
The classes at the center are part of the Area Agency for Aging and are specifically targeted to the older demographic. Baker explained that it also acts as a way to provide resources and educational tools for the caregivers, but also support.
According to Baker, the more experienced members can also provide a great resource for new members.
While Baker and the institute provide support, the Monday class was all the work of Karajman, he said.
He praised Karajman and her work to advocate not only for herself but others in her position.
For Karajman having this opportunity is essential to continuing to raise her granddaughter.
Florida state Rep. James Buchanan will be at a meeting of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren at 11 a.m., Monday at Jacaranda Library in South Venice to listen to concerns from the group. Jacaranda Library is at 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., South Venice.
The group normally meets from 6-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at Children First, 6926 Children Way, North Port, off Pan American Boulevard.
She said her goal is getting the benefits to help others like her.
