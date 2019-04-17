NORTH PORT — The Rays rolled over the Yankees 14-1 in a four-inning North Port Little League major division game Saturday at the Atwater Community Complex.
The Rays raised their record to 8-3. The Tigers (10-0) defeated the Rays 10-2 on Thursday evening.
On Saturday the Rays were in command. They scored five runs in the first inning and six more in the second inning. Rocco Valentine had three hits and two RBI to lead the Rays’ attack. Brock Mars belted a three-run home run and also had a double for the Rays.
Dom Poole pitched the first two innings for the Rays with Ian Worden pitching the third and Dwon Stellwag the fourth.
“We hit the ball very well today,” said Rays manager Matt Valentine. “But that’s been our strong point all season.” The Rays have won six of their last seven games, the only loss the one to the Tigers on Thursday night.
In another major division contest, the Red Sox scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take an 8-5 victory over the Blue Jays.
Jayce Mckechney led off the top of the sixth inning with a single and the Red Sox pushed three runs across.
Eli Porinchak pitched three innings as the starting pitcher for the Red Sox. A.J. Heydet and Caden Racine pitched for the Blue Jays.
The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 3-2 on Thursday with two runs in the final inning.
On Thursday, the Rays will face the Blue Jays and the Tigers will take on the Yankees, both games starting at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.