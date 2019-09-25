The owner of the Tampa Bay Rays can talk about moving in-season games to Canada, but for spring training, it looks like a different story.
Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday accepted the first major renovation license from the Major League Baseball team that promises up to $2.5 million for the training facility at the Charlotte Sports Park on State Road 776. The Rays have held their spring training in the county for the past 12 years.
"It's amazing they're going to put $2.5 million in the ground," said Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance at the board's meeting this week. "It bodes well, no matter where they put their (in-season) stadium. I think they like spring training in Charlotte County."
Renovations planned by the Rays are aimed at expanding indoor training space for the players.
The Ray's director of strategy and development, Robbie Artz, made no promises in his public statement at the commission meeting, but praised the team's relationship with Charlotte County.
"We continue to just be thrilled and can't thank you enough for our continued partnership," he said. "We are really excited to be moving forward with a slate of improvements to the sports park that will add needed training space for our baseball operation department and player development activities."
Of the planned improvements, Artz said they are needed to compete with the newest facilities coming online for other teams.
He described the expansion plans as, "an effort to bring the player development facilities at the sports park closer to par with some of the newer spring training facilities coming on line."
Next door in West Villages, for example, the Atlanta Braves will play in a new spring training facility at CoolToday Park.
Even as the Rays have been winning and challenging for a spot in the playoffs, poor attendance at the Rays games in Tampa led the owner, Stu Sternberg, to threaten to move the team to Canada part-time. Poor attendance has also been blamed in part on the out-of-state nature of many Florida residents, who may keep their attachment to the teams where they previously lived.
