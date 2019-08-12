By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — It’s a water supply few in the city know about.
It’s popular among those who have access to it, and it’s dirt cheap compared to using regular water.
It’s reclaimed water.
And its use in North Port is growing.
Reclaimed water is highly treated wastewater from the city’s sewer system that can be used for irrigation. And it extends the city’s water supplies.
“We don’t have an extensive system for reclaimed water like some other Florida cities,” said Mike Acosta, North Port’s utilities engineering manager. “But we have expanded our system, and those on it today are pleased with it.”
People shouldn’t drink, bath or cook with it but reclaimed water can be used to water lawns, wash cars, fight fires, sweep streets and irrigate golf courses.
Heron Creek Golf and Country Club uses it. So do car washes throughout the city. Tatum Ridge golf course used to use it before closing.
Currently, North Port has approximately 22 miles of reclaimed water lines. Homeowners with access to the lines usually hook up, officials said.
“There’s no charge to have a line hooked up,” Acosta said. “And while it will cost you more than $4 for 1,000 gallons of regular water to water your loan, reclaimed water will cost you 55 cents per thousand gallons.”
While reclaimed water in areas to the north of the city, in Manatee County, for example, has a strong odor, there is no such smell to the city’s reclaimed water.
“It’s indistinguishable from potable water here,” Acosta said. “With a little more advanced treatment, you could drink it. In fact, I believe in a few years, we will be treating it more and actually drinking it.”
