NORTH PORT — The city is busy circulating reminders about what is — and what’s not — allowed in your recycling containers.
One thing people seem to do over and over again is put their recycling into plastic bags before putting into the plastic cans.
That’s just wrong.
While a lot of residents apparently believe a nice neat trash bag is the proper way to place items in recycle bins for curbside pick up, nothing could be further from the truth, officials say.
“If items are placed in plastic bags, we have to treat it as trash,” said Michele Ross, a customer service representative for North Port’s public works department, said. “Recycled items must be placed loose in the recycle container.”
Plastic milk bottles, glass jars, empty beer cans, wine bottles, steel vegetable cans: They all go loose, in the recycling tote with the blue top, she stressed. Cardboard and paper go in the other container, the one with the tan lid.
And the stuff should be clean, too. So give them a quick rinse before tossing.
If they’ve got food on them, like greasy pizza boxes, just throw them out, please. Same with wadded up aluminum foil, light bulbs or florescent tubes, garden hoses, plastic toys. Put them all in the trash, not the recycling.
Residents have been doing it wrong for years, Ross said. “But we are now starting to crack down on it,” she said. “At some point it will start costing residents who bag their recyclables.”
Workers are distributing fliers to North Port residences and businesses, instructing people on the proper way to handle recyclable trash.
Finally, the flier advises the following: “When in doubt, toss it out.”
