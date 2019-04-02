SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District will host its first annual REEL TALK! Student PSA Film Contest public screening.
The screening will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota as part of the Sarasota Film Festival.
Middle and high school students entered the contest earlier this year, submitting their self-produced public service announcements for the chance to win scholarships and have their PSAs aired on television.
The contest aims to encourage positive social and digital media use among students, according to a district news release.
“We feel arts education is vital to a well-rounded student experience,” said Mark Famiglio, President of the Sarasota Film Festival, in a statement. “It is a privilege to connect our existing Sarasota Film Festival community with young aspiring fans and filmmakers. REEL TALK is a special addition to our lineup and we’re looking forward seeing the contest continue to grow and spark thoughtful conversation.”
During the screening, attendees will be able to vote LIVE for a fan-favorite project that will receive the People’s Choice Award.
After the contest, all submitted student PSAs will be featured on ABC7 WWSB broadcast and digital outputs.
Students will be eligible for the following awards:
• ABC7 WWSB Middle School Award (grades 6-8), $1,250.
• Gulf Coast Community Foundation High School Award (grades 9-10 and grades 11-12), $1,250 each.
• Community Foundation of Sarasota County Grand Prize Award, $2,000.
• Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation People’s Choice Award, $2,000.
Additional donations will be made to support the programs of the schools with award winners.
The Sarasota Film Festival will be providing all winners with a “Youthfest” badge which will allow them into educational screenings for free and get discounts on other screenings, the release said.
Admission is free for students and school district personnel with district ID. Other adult attendees will be charged a discounted fee of $10. For more information about the festival, visit www.sarasotafilmfestival.com.
