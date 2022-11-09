EDA hurricane recovery worskhop

The Economic Recovery Support Function Team met in North Port this week to help in Hurricane Ian recovery for the region.

NORTH PORT — Representatives from several federal and regional agencies convened in North Port to meet with city officials for a post-Hurricane regional economic recovery workshop. 

Collectively known as the Economic Recovery Support Function Team, the officials are working to create a needs assessment for Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties, according to North Port spokesperson Jason Bartolone. 


