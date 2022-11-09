NORTH PORT — Representatives from several federal and regional agencies convened in North Port to meet with city officials for a post-Hurricane regional economic recovery workshop.
Collectively known as the Economic Recovery Support Function Team, the officials are working to create a needs assessment for Sarasota, Charlotte and Manatee counties, according to North Port spokesperson Jason Bartolone.
The team members discussed "continuing economic stability and growth such as transportation and stormwater management infrastructure were discussed along with affordable housing issues impacting the region’s workforce and businesses," Bartolone wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher welcomed the conference.
“The critical infrastructure of our city and this region, specifically transportation connectivity and stormwater management, need to be addressed to improve resiliency, and we’re looking forward to working with federal, state and regional partners to accomplish these goals,” Fletcher stated an email. “Hardening our infrastructure to withstand heavy rains and powerful storms directly impacts economic stability and growth in any region.”
The federal and state agencies represented on the Economic Recovery Support Function Team included the:
• U.S. Economic Development Administration
• U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
• Federal Emergency Management Agency
• U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
• U.S. Department of the Interior
• U.S. Department of Agriculture
• U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
• The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
• The Florida Department of Transportation
• Enterprise Florida Inc.
This workshop was first in a series. The team will meet in areas around the state that suffered extensive damages from Hurricane Ian.
The Economic Development Administration and Economic Recovery Support Function Team "are dedicated to working with local governments, agencies, and regional partners in Southwest Florida to support locally-driven strategies to recover and rebuild following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian,” EDA Economic Development Representative for Florida Greg Vaday stated in an email.
“This workshop will help the region prioritize which disaster recovery projects to put forth for long-term disaster relief funding. These efforts are designed to ensure localities may continue to grow, thrive and create new jobs for Floridians following the destruction in this hard-hit region.”
