NORTH PORT — There are a few days left to register for the Back to School Resource Fair.
Registration is open now for the resource fair that is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
North Port families in need may register for the event which supplies students with some basic school supplies for the upcoming year. The deadline to sign up is June 30.
“This past year has been hard on a lot of local families, so we’re excited to offer the Back to School Resource Fair again in 2021,” said Coco Hibbitts, community outreach coordinator for social services. “It will be a similar format as last year, where families will ‘drive thru’ the family service center parking lot to pick up their backpacks.”
Hibbitts said staff are anticipating more families signing up this year.
“We know there is certainly a need and we hope to serve as many families as possible.”
Each year, North Port Social Services supplies a backpack to pre-registered students which includes basic supplies such as rulers, notebooks, pens, pencils and crayons.
Visit www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/general-services/social-services/annual-events/back-to-school-resource-fair for more information and to ensure your spot.
Once registered, either print your confirmation email or have your confirmation email available on your phone on the day of the event. Allow 24-48 hours to receive confirmation.
Due to COVID-19, backpacks will be chosen on the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis in a drive-thru style event. Participants are asked to remain in their cars at all times.
Date and location are subject to change due to COVID-19. For questions or more information, call 941-429-3700.
