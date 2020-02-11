NORTH PORT — It may not yet be spring break, but it’s time to start thinking about summer camp in North Port.
Registration for North Port’s annual summer camps is now open. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department is offering a wide variety of safe, fun, and engaging activities for a positive and life-changing experiences for children and teens.
Kids entering first through eighth grade are eligible. Depending on the camper’s upcoming grade school level, they will join either the Xtreme Teen Camp program or the GMAC Summer Camp program.
The Teen Xtreme Camp is for students entering sixth grade through eighth grade. The camp will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. from June 1-Aug. 7 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. This teen camp will combine the fun of day camp with more challenging programs and activities for older kids. Campers will enjoy two field trips per week. The cost is $85 per week but parents who need a longer camp day can enroll their child in weekly extended care for an additional fee.
The GMAC Summer Camp offers an exciting full day of programs that are designed to build character and self-esteem in both small and large group settings. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 7 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The camp is for students in grades first through fifth. The cost is $70 per week but parents who need an extended camp day can enroll their children in the weekly extended care for an additional fee.
Registration is available online or in person at the Morgan Center or the Mullen Center. For more information, contact the City’s Parks & Recreation Department at 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/Camp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.