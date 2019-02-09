NORTH PORT — Reichel and Mendez are tied for first place with 2-0 record in the North Port Youth Basketball League’s 14-17 age division after two weeks of play.
Reichel defeated Robinson 45-31 and Mendez handily defeated Bieniek 52-36 last Saturday. Metts topped Kline 54-41 in the other 14-17 division.
Reichel takes on Metts, 1-1, at 1:30 p.m. today. Reichel has scored 105 points and allowed just 64. Mendez plays Kline, also at 1:30 p.m. Mendez has scored 94 points and allowed 76. Kline also is 1-1 on the season. Robinson (0-2) take on Bieniek (0-2) at 2:30 p.m. in the other 14-17 contest.
In the 12-13 age division, Wax and Bieniek are both 2-0 and will play each other at 12:30 p.m. today. Wax has scored 112 points and allowed 48. Bieniek has scored 89 and also given up 48. Wax rolled over Corbett 56-20 last Saturday.
Bieniek outscored Metts 44-33 in a defensive battle last Saturday.
In today’s other 12-13 games, Guerreiro (the other 12-13 team at 2-0, plays Corbett at 11:30 am. and Leavitt (0-2) plays Metts (0-2) at 12:30 p.m. Guerreiro defeated Leavitt 34-13 last Saturday. It has scored 61 and allowed just 39, the least given up in the age division.
Davidson and Oluewu are tied for first place in the 10-11 division and will play each other at 10:30 a.m. today. Last week, Davidson belted Baker 36-15 and Oluewu rolled over Guerreiro 52-10. Van Salisbury and Baker are both 1-1 in play. They will play each other at 11:30 a.m. today.
Dennis leads the 8-9 division with a 2-0 record and takes on Poorman (1-1) at 9:30 a.m. Gent (0-2) plays Delagrange (1-1) at 9:30 a.m. in the other 8-9 division game.
Today’s games will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center with the 5-7 age division teams playing. There are no official scores in the 5-7 division.
