NORTH PORT — Relay For Life, a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, returns to North Port next month and event leaders are seeking cancer patients, survivors and caregivers to honor at the event.
The event, set for 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 13 at North Port High School’s football field, will have a luminaria ceremony to celebrate survivors and honor those who have died after battling the disease.
Starting at 3:30 p.m., the event’s theme will change every 30 minutes. Themes include Tutus for Tatas and Baywatch.
About 30 teams have already registered, but event leaders are still searching for more volunteers to join teams in support of the fight against cancer.
Each team will have its own campsite, where some will sell cookies, candy, chili dogs and popcorn, among other treats.
North Port High School’s color guard, dance team and choir will all perform at the event, while the city’s youngest students — children from Atwater and Toledo Blade Elementary — will sing the national anthem.
The event will have different activities, including dodgeball and volleyball, as well as a bounce house and carnival games for children.
All proceeds go toward the American Cancer Society and help pay for hotel stays for cancer patients receiving treatment in another city, transportation to the hospital and cancer research.
To register online, visit www.relayforlife.org/northportfl.
For more information, contact Melina Frederick at 941-447-0475 or melinafrederick@yahoo.com.
