NORTH PORT — At least 275 participants are registered to take part in Saturday’s American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life festivities at North Port High School.
In addition to the participants, at least 35 vendors will be set up selling food, craft articles and other items.
The event begins at 3 p.m. and winds up at 10 p.m.
“There is going to be something for everyone,” said Melina Frederick, the lead for the event. “Bounce houses and a whole fun zone for kids, live music, food, festivities. It’s a celebration and we want the public to please come out and join us.”
Among the musical groups scheduled to perform are the Rock Box Band, the North Port High School choir, the Toledo Blade choir and the Atwater Elementary choir.
The event is free to the public, but there is a small charge for the Kid Fun Zone.
The event celebrates the victories in the battle against cancer.
Parking will be available in the high school parking lot. The school is located at 6400 West Price Blvd., North Port.
