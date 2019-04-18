NORTH PORT — Rush hour traffic may have a new wrinkle on Friday morning.
The North Port Police Department is taking part in the National Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run Relay and will travel with the torch through the city along Tamiami Trail.
The police team is slated to leave the Publix Supermarket in Coco Plum Shopping Center at 8 a.m., move along U.S. 41 and hand off the torch to Sarasota County deputies at Ortiz Boulevard on the west side of the city.
The police team will stay together as a group and be accompanied by a command bus and a traffic unit patrol car.
They will travel on the north side of the highway in the right lane. The group will move at the pace of the slowest runner.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and — if they must use the highway — to use caution near the runners.
The public is invited to join the police group, but must obtain a $20 participation T-shirt at Publix after 7 a.m. and wear it while moving with the group.
To date, the law enforcement relay runs throughout the country has raised more than $600 million for Special Olympics.
