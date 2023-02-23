German worship service Saturday in North Port BY CINDY MINICH Guest Writer Feb 23, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Attila Szemesi is the pastor at North Port Community United Church of Christ. The church is located at 3450 South Biscayne Drive in North Port. photos by DEBRA GOUVELLIS/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The German Worship Service will be held at The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 .pm.The Rev. Attila Szemesi will officiate. Ms. Dora Kovacs will lead the service’s vocal music accompanied by Dr. Charles Wolf on organ and piano.A Fellowship Hour will follow the service. Contact the church office at 941-426-5580 or Pastor Attila at npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cops: Child accidentally shoots grandmother Reward offered in North Port vandalism spree Cops: Five teens caused fire tower vandalism, charges pending Two-vehicle crash on Toledo Blade Boulevard Crash clogs U.S. 41, Toledo Blade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
