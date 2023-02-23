Meet the Preacher: Pastor Attila Szemesi of North Port Community United Church of Christ

Attila Szemesi is the pastor at North Port Community United Church of Christ. The church is located at 3450 South Biscayne Drive in North Port.

The German Worship Service will be held at The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 .pm.

The Rev. Attila Szemesi will officiate.


