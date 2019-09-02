5K set for Sept. 11
North Port - The Remember the Fallen 5K/10K is set to take place starting at 7:30 a.m. Sept.7 at George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port.
"This event is family friendly, open to all skill levels, and welcomes both runners, walkers, athletes and supporters," according to a news release. "It is a flat, fast, loop course with displays of fire trucks, police and military vehicles throughout. There will also be a post-run celebration on-site following the awards ceremony to include performances from a pipes and drums band."
Anyone interested in signing up can visit http://bit.ly/2Kj74VH.
It also features the "Hometown Hero Challenge," which used to be known as the "Firefighter Challenge."
"If you are a Fire Officer, Firefighter, EMT or Paramedic, Law Enforcement Officer or Military Member and will be running the 5K in your service gear, please register for the Hometown Hero Challenge," a news release states. "You will be competing in the "regular" 5K age groups with all 5K registrants, Hometown Heroes or regular folks, but we want to be able to recognize you for taking it to the next level, representing your service by running in your gear. Hometown Heroes who register for the Hometown Hero Challenge and run the 5K in their gear will be awarded a special Challenge Coin at the awards ceremony."
Awards go to the first male and female in: overall; youth overall, masters, grand masters, senior grand masters, senior grand masters and veterans. Awards are also three deep in each five-year category for 9 and under and 80 and older.
The annual run remembers first responders and veterans following 9/11. It's the ninth annual event and is hosted by the North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard.
"Inspired by the events that took place on 9-11-01, this will be a day to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. In attending this event, you will be exposed to aspects of the tradition found within the Fire Service," the news release states.
