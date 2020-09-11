"May God bless the victims, their families and America," President George W. Bush's said to children and teachers at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, seconds after he learned about the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Those thoughts were echoed again Friday during a ceremony in front of North Port City Hall. Speakers asked for unity in the community and healing. They thanked those who served and continue to be brave first responders.
Remembering the fallen on Sept. 11
- By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Updated
