Jim Sottile and Debbie Burton carried a cross along Tamiami Trail in North Port Friday to remind people of Easter weekend.

Jim Sottile and Debbie Burton carried a cross along US 41 in North Port Friday. The pair are members of Gulf Coast Church on Pan American Boulevard.

“We are doing this as a reminder to people that Christ gave his life for our sins on the day we know as Good Friday,” Sottile said. “We are all sinners.”

Burton, who wore a T-shirt with Jesus on it, said now is not the time for people to give up hope and to trust the Lord.

“This is the time not to forget the reason Easter is celebrated. Jesus is risen. He is alive.”

