NORTH PORT — It’s a sunny Saturday afternoon, and Bryan Steverson is talking all things baseball.
Three residents along with Renaissance activities director Alexis Michel Angelo are waiting on Steverson’s next word. Though it’s not just baseball, there is history and even some religion.
Steverson, 77, who lives in the West Villages community, has written three books on the subject of baseball.
He is a baseball historian who is part of the Society for American Baseball Research as well as the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
While he’s been compiling stories on the subject for the last 14 years, his favorite thing is talking to crowds. He enjoys sharing his knowledge of baseball and talking to anyone who will listen.
When Steverson spoke to the Sun in August, he said giving talks on the subject was his favorite thing. It was evident Saturday afternoon in the Renaissance clubhouse, as he speaks to residents.
Steverson blends not only baseball, but history and at some points player’s faiths. He has spent the past several years chatting with players, and compiling these stories.
It’s a special treat for his neighbors in the West Villages community.
Alli and Bill Marcus who moved to Renaissance in February from Atlanta attended the talk. While Maggie isn’t a baseball fan, Bill certainly is.
“It’s just neat to hear the inside stories, the individual stories,” Bill said.
He added that it was special hearing them from someone who has spoken to players and knows them.
Bill had hoped to bring his father, who was out of town. Bill’s father had attended Virginia Tech at the same time as Steverson.
Like Steverson, Bill’s love of baseball came from his father. Bill added that his father would have loved this and he would come again with his father.
“(It’d be) neat to bring them together,” Bill said.
Alli hopes their son, who is a baseball fan, can come next time as well.
Wing Tom was also at the talk and for her it was eye opening to see how baseball brought everything together.
“I think more people should listen to people like (Bryan),” Tom said.
Alli echoed a similar sentiment about Bryan.
For Tom hearing the stories it was a good example of the acceptance we should be teaching.
One of the subjects Steverson talks about is how baseball does not discriminate. Not only did people of color have a place, but women and those with disabilities could play the sport.
Steverson also stresses that it’s a sport where everyone is equal from the manager down they all wear the same uniform.
“It creates acceptance, he illustrates how people with different nationalities played together,” Tom said.
As for Steverson, he’s ready for his next chat and to share more of baseball’s history with anyone willing to listen.
“There is something special about (it),” Steverson told the group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.