The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that state Rep. James Buchanan is going to speak at the chamber’s Government Relations Committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27 in the 2nd floor Community Room at the Sarasota Memorial Emergency Room, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
Buchanan will provide a report on the 2019 Legislative Session that occurred this year in Tallahassee and will share topics and issues that came out of the legislative session that affects the city of North Port and Sarasota County.
This meeting is open to all chamber members and to the public. Coffee, water, dougnuts and fruit will be provided.
2019 Leadership North Port graduation
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating and congratulating the participants of the 2018-2019 Leadership North Port Class at their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 28 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
There will be a reception at 6 p.m. and includes a cash bar - happy hour pricing - and the dinner and graduation ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $40 per person or $70 per couple and the deadline to register is Monday, June 24.
The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration. This year's Leadership North Port Class includes: Tiffany Arnold, Denise Berg, Amira Cizmic, Michelle Collett, Patty Cooper, Corey Cyr, Ana DeShields, Joel Dlugosinski, Deanna Hehmann, Paul Hicks, Valerie Malingowski, Sandrina McCloud, Sean McLaughlin, Kevin Rouse, Heather Rozelle, Amy Sauer, Michelle Tipp, Christine Varcoe and Jeffrey Wesner.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate each of these individuals for their participation in the 2018-2019 Leadership North Port Program.
City of North Port community meeting
The city of North Port will be hosting a community meeting from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Morgan Family Community Center Multi-Purpose Room, 6207 W. Price Boulevard in North Port.
Please join us for a presentation along with Q&A session on the community open house findings and the major Unified Land Development Code issues report.
The feedback from two recent community open houses and the major issues report will be used to develop the first draft of the updated ULDC.
The city’s ULDC contains regulations which govern how land is developed in North Port.
The codes address everything from zoning, site development, the natural environment, storm water management, community standards, parking, sidewalks, landscaping, the keeping of animals, and more. Everything ULDC North Port can be found here: http://www.cityofnorthport.com/government/city-services/planning-zoning/uldc-update-project
Summer 'BILL'board campaign
The chamber’s Summer 'BILL'board campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: loanDepot, Cruiser’s Travel and Tours, Your CBD Store, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Inc. and Home Instead Senior Care.
New chamber member
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome Nick’s Pool Maintenance as a new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at (941) 564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at (941) 564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
