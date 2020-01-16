On the last day of the shortened 2019 Florida State League season — and with Hurricane Dorian bearing down on the state — the Florida Fire Frogs and the Charlotte Stone Crabs split a double header at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
Now, it appears the two teams will be neighbors for the 2020 season, as the Fire Frogs may be headed to the Atlanta Braves' new stadium at Cool Today Park at West Villages in North Port. Two separate baseball blogs are reporting that the Fire Frogs, who played at Osceola County Stadium, have been without a home since the end of last season.
"Minor League Baseball has approved the Fire Frogs to play at the Braves new North Port facility for the 2020 season. The decision gives some finality to a question that hung over the team all offseason," J.J. Cooper reported on Baseball America, www.baseballamerica.com.
"The move is only approved for the 2020 season. If the team returns in 2021 (it is on the list of teams that MLB has suggested eliminating during its Professional Baseball Agreement negotiations with MiLB), the long-term issues of a permanent site remain. While North Port is a brand new facility that meets all PBA standards, it is firmly within Port Charlotte’s territorial rights. The decision to put the Fire Frogs in North Port for 2020 is viewed as a necessary temporary measure."
The story was also picked up by Baseball Park Digest (baseballparkdigest.com) and Talking Chop, a Braves fan blog (talkingchop.com).
The move would put a baseball team in the stadium all summer — where there is already a fully functional sports bar and restaurant, the Tomahawk Tiki Bar — at least for 2020.
Check the Sun for updates as the situation develops.
