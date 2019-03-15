SARASOTA — Sarasota County library cardholders will be able to check out books from libraries across the state starting today.
Sarasota County is starting to use an interlibrary loan system called Tipasa, which allows patrons to search, request and borrow print materials and digital journal articles not currently owned by Sarasota County from libraries throughout the state, according to a news release.
“We’re thrilled to be able to expand the resources available to Sarasota County residents,” said Sarabeth Kalajian, director of Libraries and Historical Resources, in a statement. “This service will be particularly helpful to patrons seeking information from specialized or out-of-print sources.”
Cardholders will be able to set up an account, search resources and request items all from their own computers or devices, the release said.
Requested items will be delivered to the libraries for pick-up by the patrons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.