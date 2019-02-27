NORTH PORT — The city has held two meetings on needed changes — one in the eastern part of the area Thursday and another, Monday night, in the west.
In both, the small number of residents who turned out for City Manager Peter Lear’s “listening sessions” were vocal and focused on what North Port needs to do going forward.
During Monday night’s meeting, held at SCF’s Venice campus, eight residents attended.
But those on hand made it loud and clear: North Port needs more trails and sidewalks, wider distribution of public water and a hotel or two.
Lear is holding the sessions to prepare the 2019-20 city budget.
“I need the input of the citizenry,” he told the group. “I want to know what is important to you.”
The attendees were separated into two groups of four for brainstorming ideas.
Other needs mentioned Monday night included more affordable housing, tourist attractions, a movie theater and a bowling alley.
“You can’t generate hotel tax income with one very small hotel in the city” one group reported.
The residents also urged more extensive mass transit, mosquito control and construction of a new cultural center.
When Lear asked how the city would fund all the cited improvements, the residents said “raise speed limit violation fines.”
North Port resident Dave Noll thought the meeting was useful.
“Very worthwhile,” Noll said. “Here I had a chance to talk with the city manager and two city commissioners (Jill Luke and Debbie McDowell). Where do you get an opportunity to do that? I just want to know, why aren’t more people here?”
The city begins work on the new budget late in March.
