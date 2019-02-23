NORTH PORT — The city manager’s “listening session” with residents on Thursday night drew a small crowd, but it was a vocal one.
North Port City Manager Peter Lear spent the first half of the meeting at Toledo Blade Elementary School explaining the city’s annual budgeting process, noting that North Port has finally recovered from the 2008 recession.
Still, the city’s property tax income does not even cover the cost of policing the city.
“Thankfully, we have other sources of revenue,” he said.
Lear then asked the crowd of 16 residents to split into two groups to voice opinions about life in North Port.
Among the questions he posed was how to improve the economic health of the city.
The two groups quickly agreed that some changes and improvements have to be made in the city, including more tourist attractions, more hotels, better restaurants, more walking and cycling areas, establishment of a full-service hospital and additional services for the elderly.
One group noted that while North Port’s median age is relatively young — at 43 — for the area, it is moving up. Several years ago it was below 40.
Other top-suggested improvements included luring more industry to the city, providing services for the homeless, expanding water and sewer and more non-chain restaurants.
Lear said all the suggestions would be moved forward in the budgeting process but there are always “unlimited items to be done and a limited amount of funds.”
“Unlike the federal government, the city’s budget must be balanced. But we need to know what the priorities are,” he said. “That’s why we are here.”
An additional session is planned for 6 p.m. Monday in Building 800, Room 801 of SCF-Venice.
