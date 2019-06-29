By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The city is moving toward a new Unified Land Development Code and many public comments have come during several public meetings.
So what is the big issue in the mind of residents?
One word: Trees.
Residents, in written comments, have asked that trees in the city be protected, that land not be clear cut before houses are constructed, that tree canopies be a priority and that developers be fined if trees are not preserved.
Trailing tree issues, by a wide margin, were environmental issues, such as requiring silt netting on lots where construction is underway, establishing fines for ATV use on empty land and control of chickens and limiting dog noise.
The plan, still in draft form, will be refined and put before the City Commission in September.
Several comments stated that many people in the city believe the regulations are “a joke” and that some developers do not take the regulations seriously.
The plan was the subject of public forums in February and March.
An estimated 50 people turned out for a briefing on the revised ULDC Thursday afternoon.
