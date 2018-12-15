SARASOTA — It was a day to get in the weeds for Sarasota County commissioners.
As they met for the second and final day of their annual retreat Friday, commissioners finally got down to the purpose of the retreat, which is the priorities and goals for 2019.
During the first day of the retreat a week ago, commissioners were led through a day-long exercise by facilitator Lyle Sumek to set a broad vision for the county.
Commissioners put meat on the bones of that vision Friday, selecting the seven issues that will be their priorities.
Those priorities in no order of importance are:
• The jail facility and diversion from confinement
• Water quality and stormwater
• Capital projects review
• The bayfront plan
• County economic development
• Feasibility for a major conference/multi-use facility
• Transportation to the barrier island
Falling to a second tier of priorities were a review of the parks master plan, evaluation and direction for the Economic Development Corporation, evaluation and direction for Visit Sarasota, an update on the Innovation Station, and beach renourishment and stabilization.
The first three and the fourth items on the list are all issues or topics that received attention from commissioners over the past year, and will continue to do so in 2019.
Commissioners have had one presentation from the private group pushing for redevelopment of the bayfront area in downtown Sarasota. The group has not spelled out for commissioners what role the county will play in the project, something commissioners are curious to know.
The last item, transportation to the barrier island, arose out of a development proposal for a project called Siesta Promenades at the corner of Stickney Point Road and U.S. 41. The project received narrow approval by commissioners this past Wednesday, and is guaranteed to increase traffic at the already congested intersection.
The idea of a conference center—commissioners added multi-purpose during their discussion—is an idea that’s been batted around for more than 20 years but has never gotten off the ground, mainly due to the lack of an adequate site.
The Sarasota County Fairgrounds, under the control of the separate county fair board, a non-elected body, has often been mentioned as the ideal site, but has met resistance from the fair board.
When it came to the jail, Commissioner Mike Moran had a cautionary note for his fellow commissioners.
“We have to be careful that we don’t get ahead of our constituents,” Moran said.
Officials also discussed looking at the county’s millage rate — which hasn’t been increased in more than a decade.Sumek said these officers were concerned that between revenues and the county’s levels of services some action was going to have to occur.
“They wanted to make sure that’s a factor in your (budget) discussions,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said.
Restating a point he made several times last year, Commissioner Charles Hines added, “It just can’t fall on us. That’s not fair. They need to be standing beside us if not in front of us.”
Although beach renourishment emerged as a secondary priority, the county is likely to face a decision point in early 2019 regarding the county joining with Charlotte County in a regional project on Manasota Key.
As Hines reminded his fellow commissioners, the county has only agreed to add its name to the permit, but “has not committed that we’re in.”
With the conclusion of their retreat, commissioners now go on a month-long break until their next meeting on Jan. 15, 2019.
