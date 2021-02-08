NORTH PORT - Ruth Swift and Ted Weaver first met in the summer of 1943 at a resort on the coastal peninsula of Prouts Neck, Maine.
He was a bellboy and elevator operator and she worked in the post office. They were between their junior and senior years in high school.
"The hotel would send him out to get the mail every day for the hotel residents," Ruth said. "He knew I worked in the post office so he would send me postcards. He called me the post mistress."
The teenagers would spend their free days exploring the beaches in New England.
"It was during the war, so we traveled everywhere by bicycle," Ruth said. "There wasn't much else to do."
After a summer romance, they went their separate ways.
Both married other people and had families, but they knew of each other's whereabouts through a mutual friend.
"I found out that Ted was going to his 50th reunion in Maine in 2001, and I wrote him a letter and asked him to visit me," Ruth said. "He ended up driving from Arizona to Florida to pick me up and take me with him to the reunion."
Ruth's husband of 50 years had died in 1999, and memories of Ted started to surface.
"I knew he was managing an RV park in Arizona at the time, and when we talked he said he wanted to move to Florida."
Together, that's just what they did.
Ruth and Ted live in The Springs at South Biscayne in North Port where they have their own apartment.
Prior to moving to The Springs, Ruth was a longtime resident of Harbor Cove in North Port — since 1987 — and she still has many friends there.
Both Ruth and Ted had COVID-19 in October, and both have recovered well. Ted spent 10 days in the hospital. Ruth's symptoms were mild.
"He received a blood transfusion and that cured him."
They have both been vaccinated.
Ruth has three sons and a daughter, Betty, who lives in Harbor Cove with her husband, David, during the winter months. Ted had four children, all have died.
Betty had a picture of her parents on the beach in Maine made into a woven coverlet for the couple.
"It came out great for being such an old photo," she said. "They keep it on their bed."
Ruth's son, George, the youngest, is a mechanic who lives in California. One of his clients is comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno.
"George is Jay Leno’s head mechanic in Burbank at Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage," Betty said. "My brother Andy (who lives in Maine) does some work for him from time to time, as he is a fire engine restorer. Steve, the oldest, is a jewelry wholesaler. Jay called her on her birthday (Jan. 8) and now she’s a big celebrity around The Springs because she told a nurse that he called. News like that gets around fast."
Ruth recently turned 94 and Ted is 93.
Every week, Ruth and Ted call Betty and David to sing "the Friday song" — a tune they made up together — over the phone.
"Ted likes to sing silly songs with my mom," Betty said. "It's cute."
She's had to teach some new technology to her mom due to the pandemic.
"Over the past few months, we've been communicating a lot through Alexa," Betty said.
