NORTH PORT — After assurances a sexual predator would remained jailed “for a while,” he left the cellblock on a $50,000 bond a day after turning himself into authorities.
Rice, 41, of North Port, arrived at Sarasota County Jail on Monday night on warrants for violating his sexual offender status by loitering within 300 feet of children.
The charges are misdemeanors.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday he had no bond.
He bonded out Tuesday on the misdemeanor. He previously bonded out on a Charlotte County warrant for a similar misdemeanor charge.
He is due back in court April 23.
North Port authorities said Wednesday they knew he would have the opportunity for bond based on the misdemeanor status of the charges.
His Sarasota County warrant stems from his visiting a private North Port community pool in October where he allegedly brought pool toys for children.
That took place at The Woodlands in Cedar Grove. Authorities learned of the activity in November and went to serve him on an arrest warrant a week ago.
By that time, Rice filed papers in Sarasota indicating he was leaving the state and reportedly was heading to Texas. Sarasota County authorities were unaware of the arrest warrant pending in North Port.
Authorities in the Texas county he was reportedly traveling toward said they would likely arrest him for the misdemeanors.
After that, Rice returned about 10:30 p.m. Monday, with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez, noting no initial bond was set.
“He was arrested and no bond was set, so he’s going to be here a while,” Perez said Tuesday.
By Tuesday night, he had left Sarasota County Jail.
“When he first got arrested, his status as a sex offender made it so he couldn’t have bond. At first appearance, he was given a $50,000 bond,” Perez said Wednesday.
She said it’s rare for suspects to receive bond in these instances.
“Nine times out of 10, you’re not going to get to bond out or it’s going to be so high, people aren’t going to be able to bond out,” she said.
Rice’s residence is on the 2500 block of Rushmore Street in North Port.
Police said anyone with information on Rice or any other “inappropriate activity” is urged to call North Port Police Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or cmaki@northportpd.com.
Rice faces similar charges in Charlotte County involving a pool incident in Englewood.
According to probable cause affidavits, Rice arrived at area pools with squirt guns and pool noodles.
He was arrested March 22 after allegedly interacting with children at the Ann Dever Regional Park pool in Englewood where he is accused of squeezing the buttocks of one juvenile and asking another to kiss him.
For that, he was charged with loitering or prowling in close proximity to children as a sexual predator, a second-degree misdemeanor.
The new misdemeanor charge is based on an October incident at The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port.
A police incident report from November said they’d learned Rice had been at a community pool in The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port in October.
In that situation, he and his wife had allegedly brought water toys and pool noodles. A witness said “the male was actively playing with at least 7 other kids in the pool, whom she knew the parents. (She) said this made her very nervous since the male admitted to not residing there or being a guest of any other resident.”
The witness took a photograph of the man and woman.
In late November, the witness received a notification from a social media site for The Woodlands community discussing a convicted child predator using the pool “and she immediately recognized the person as the male in the pool on Oct. 7.”
He was previously adjudicated guilty on July 26, 1999, for sexual battery on a victim under 12 and convicted a second time on Aug. 9, 2000, for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the affidavit.
