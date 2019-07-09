By Scott Lawson
North Port Editor
PUNTA GORDA — Sexual predator Timothy Rice has been returned to Charlotte County custody after his arrest last month in Texas.
Rice, 41, formerly of North Port, has a $350,000 bond set for his latest accusations stemming from an investigation into the March incidents that occurred at the Ann Dever Regional Park Pool in Englewood, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Rice was arrested on the new charges in Jackson County, Texas and transported to Punta Gorda.
The charges include three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, and two counts of lewd lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.
Rice was previously arrested and charged with loitering or prowling by certain offenders in close proximity to children then released on bond, causing consternation among some law enforcement agencies along with community members.
Accusations on Rice’s behavior surfaced this spring after several incidents in Englewood led to older allegations against him from the community pool in The Woodlands in Cedar Grove in North Port in October.
As officials sought to arrest him on warrants for that case in March, Rice — who has posted bond on the initial Charlotte County charges — left the state and went to Texas.
He’d later return to face the new charges, post bond again, and return to Texas.
Rice was a lifeguard and martial arts instructor in St. Petersburg when he was convicted of molesting several girls at a pool in an apartment complex.
He was adjudicated guilty on July 26, 1999, for sexual battery on a victim under 12 and convicted a second time on Aug. 9, 2000, for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to the affidavit.
There had also been complaints in north Florida that Rice had been “watching kids” at two different state parks, the affidavit states.
Rice, whose address is on the 2500 block of Rushmore Street in North Port, is listed as a sexual predator on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website.
Rice describes himself as a website developer.
In April, the road outside his home was vandalized with the words “sexual predator” and arrows pointing to his driveway.
Rice told authorities he was residing in Kempner, Texas, which is in Lampasas County near Killeen and Fort Hood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.