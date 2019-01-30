NORTH PORT — With big trucks and road stunts, North Port Public Works shined through at its annual Road-E-O competitions and festivities Saturday.
From bounce houses to food helped invite the public into the home of the Public Works, the epicenter for many processes and services in North Port.
One of the bigger annual events held in the city, last year’s Road-E-O drew more than 2,200 patrons. This year, it was about 2,400, according to city officials — despite a cloudy, cool day.
Solid waste drivers raced around tough turns and around curves while Operations & Maintenance division workers displayed their precision with the backhoe vehicle, picking up a volleyball in timed-events. Winners of the contest in North Port can then move on to state-level Road-E-O’s.
Another major attraction was the Solid Waste Experience, headed by the Solid Waste Division Manager Frank Lama.
Moved up from two garbage trucks to four on site over the last couple of years, children and families could experience what it was like to operate the machinery that disposes of trash from houses every week.
“It’s for people to realize and to see what we feel on the routes through North Port,” Lama said, “Kids love it, parents love it, it’s (the Road-E-O) something totally different to share this opportunity with the public.”
The fervor of the competitions and proud display of miscellaneous service vehicles, including police special response team trucks and ambulances, gave something to look forward to for attendees.
“I liked the garbage trucks,” 4-year-old Cole said.
The event helps give exposure to civic services as well as local businesses. Everyone from the North Port Friends of Wildlife to Crawford of the Charlotte Stone Crabs represented the community.
“This is my third year here, it’s a great way of reaching the public,” said Maisy Barnette, an independent consultant of Usborne Books, a publishing company that has had worked with North Port schools and libraries. “I always get to see friends and new people.”
Grilled goods from Beno’s Barbeque and chilled treats at the Sunny Days Ice cream truck filled up onlookers of the Road-E-O competitions.
The Road-E-O also offered a view into other projects by Public Works.
Public Works Projects Engineer Ben Newman showcased the upcoming expansion construction to Price Boulevard, adding a lane between Citizens Parkway and right before Sumter Boulevard.
“We get a lot of residents and allow them to get a feeling of what we do alongside our other civic organizations,” Newman said.
“A lot of people use our services daily, but not all of what we do is visible,” said Michael Fear, the community outreach coordinator for North Port Public Works. “At this event we want to show off what our employees can do while also connecting with the community.”
