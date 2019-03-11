NORTH PORT — About six days after he took flight, Rio the macaw was recovered — down about two-thirds of his weight.
Rio, a rare blue and yellow macaw who lived in a home near Purdue Street and Price Boulevard, was in the backyard of the residence when he did something he’d never done before: Flew.
His owners aren’t sure if a loud noise or something else spooked the bird. Perhaps scared or confused, he ended up in a tree for about a day in the front yard, out of reach of his owners.
Mark Santiago said Rio later flew a little higher into another tree. And then, after nightfall two days later, Rio flew farther away and was no longer in sight.
Santiago said it was about six days before he received a call midday Friday that a blue-and-gold macaw was recovered from a couple in North Port about three miles from their home.
Rio, a 5-year-old bird, had landed on an open garage door and a resident was able to use a broomstick to bring him down.
The broomstick trick may have been key. Rio is used to them because a relative who takes care of him occasionally uses them to move him around.
They put the bird in a old dog crate. The couple asked around and — as luck would have it — a neighbor who worked for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office encouraged they call Animal Control.
That’s about the time his owners found out he’d been recovered.
“As soon as I looked in the crate, it looked like Rio. That’s Rio...I know his size, I know what his head looks like.”
His wife, Rebecca, wasn’t convinced initially. Rio left weighing about 3 pounds. Now, Rio is about 1 pound.
“He’s lost a lot of weight,” Santiago said.
After washing him off in a shower, Rebecca Santiago looked at his ID bracelet and found it was indeed Rio.
“He’s just eating and drinking and — after day two — he started saying some words again,” Mark Santiago said.
It’s plausible the bird didn’t drink much of anything during his days in the trees, Santiago said.
He is now getting used to being back in his home, he said.
“We’re extremely happy,” Santiago said.
But there is some punishment due. For now, Rio’s partner Mango gets to go onto the lanai. Rio is, um, grounded.
“’Rio, you’ve lost your privileges,’ my wife said. ‘Mango lives out there,’” Mark Santiago said.
More than anything, Santiago said he appreciates all the help, noting how many listings he looked at for missing pets — not just for Rio — he saw where people assisted one-another in North Port.
“This whole town — this town is a little melting pot. It was really a community effort from the neighborhood to the fire department to the sheriff’s department.... I was thankful that the whole area was around trying to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.