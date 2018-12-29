NORTH PORT — The Florida Rivals 13-year old traveling baseball team finished the fall season with a 2-2 record in the Merry Christmas Tournament in Orlando last Saturday.
The Rivals played some of the better teams in Orlando.
They lost their first game, won the next two and lost in the semifinals. Bradford Stough (from Venice) pitched well in one game for a 9-1 victory against the First Orange Baseball team.
In another game, Stough and North Port’s Braddock Marshall combined for the 8-3 pitching victory for the Rivals.
In the 9-under division, the Rivals lost three games. The Rivals’ Justin McGinnity pitched three innings, allowing just two runs in one game, Peyton Beachy had a one-RBI single in another game for the Rivals.
“We’re coming along,” said Florida Rivals 13-year old and 9-year-old manager Matt Mitchell. “The kids are learning more and improving. Teams were there from all over the area.”
The 13-year-old Rivals team begins the spring season in mid-January. They will play into May. The 9-under team players won’t play in the spring league. Most of the younger players will play in Little League. North Port’s Little League season begins in February at the Atwater Community Park off Price.
Most of the older 13-year plays will play for the Rivals, and other teams after May.
Mitchell led his Blue Jays major division team to the North Port regular-season and playoffs championships. The Blue Jays also were 3-0 in the Battle of the Borders tournament which involved teams from Venice, Englewood and North Port.
That tournament was not finished because of bad weather.
“We might have a junior division team in North Port during the Little League season, we’re not sure yet,” Mitchell said.
