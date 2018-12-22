NORTH PORT — The Florida Rivals 13-year old and 9-year old travel baseball teams will participate in a tournament in Orlando today. There will be teams from all over the state competing in both age division tournaments.
This will be the last tournament competition of the year for the Rivals teams. They will be idle over the holidays.
“Our teams have shown gradual improvement this season,” said Matt Mitchell, manager of both teams. “They are becoming more aware of the game and learning more about the fundamentals.”
The 13-year old team has a 7-10 record. About half of the players are from North Port. Most of the 9-year old players are from North Port.
“We play in travel baseball tournaments the entire year except during Little League season,” Mitchell said. “During Little League season, we still try to keep in touch and do some practice sessions besides Little League practice.”
Most of the Rivals players participate in Little League on both the 9-year old and 13-year old levels.
The 13-year old team played perhaps its best tournament just after Thanksgiving in the Holiday Classic in Fort Myers. They went 2-2 and played some strong competition.
Mitchell was the manager of the Blue Jays during the 2018 North Port Little League season. The Blue Jays won the city regular-season and tournament championships. They also were 3-0 in the Battle of the Borders tournament which involved teams from Venice, Englewood and North Port.
That tournament was not finished because of bad weather.
The 2019 North Port Little League season will begin in February.
