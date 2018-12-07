NORTH PORT — The Florida Rivals 13-year old traveling baseball team finished with one of its best efforts so far this season playing in the Holiday Classic last weekend in Fort Myers.
The Rivals went 1-2 in the tournament, but scored 21 runs in the three games. They lost their first game Saturday to the SF Spikes 10-5 in a slugfest.
Braddock Marshall pitched the first three innings for the Rivals. Nick Hayes, Bradley Hanson and Will Landers followed him with pitching efforts. In the second game Saturday, the Rivals rolled past the Hitmen 8-3. Mason McGinnley pitched three strong innings for the winners. He was followed by Mike McCool and Brennan Ingle. Cody Mayes led the winners’ offense with three hits and two RBI. Marshall added two hits.
In the Rivals’ final game Sunday, they were edged by the Hitmen 9-8. Bradford Stough belted three hits and had two RBI to lead the Rivals’ offense. He also pitched the first three innings, followed by Mayes and Marshall. The team collected 15 hits.
“We played better than we did in our last tournament,” Rivals manager Matt Mitchell said. “We hit a lot better overall.”
The Rivals 13-year old team are now 7-12 on the season.
Their next tournament will be Dec. 22 in Orlando. After that, the Rivals will be off for about four weeks fo the holidays. The 9-year old Rivals, also managed by Mitchell, will participate in a tournament Sunday in Sarasota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.