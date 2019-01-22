NORTH PORT — Funding improvements to River Road and allowing pawn shops along a stretch of U.S. 41 will be on the North Port City Commission agenda tonight.
The River Road widening project calls for the city to fund up to $6 million of the cost, with $2 million of that to be paid to Sarasota County within 90 days of the agreement being signed.
The remainder of the funds would be paid in annual payments.
Once the agreement is signed, River Road would be widened between U.S. 41 and West Villages Parkway.
In another one of the many issues on the agenda, if the pawn shop measure is approved, the city will allow pawn operations on U.S. 41 between Ortiz Boulevard to a spot just east of Salford Boulevard.
On Dec. 6, the measure to allow pawn shops in the area failed to pass the city’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board. Those opposing it said there are numerous areas in the city where pawn shops can currently operate.
City staff, however, has recommended allowing pawn shops to build the diversity of retail stores in the area.
Other agenda items up before the commission include an agreement with Sarasota County for enhancements at the Garden of the Five Senses Park and first reading of a measure that changes police, parks and recreation, facility rental and road and drainage fees for the new fiscal year.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the City Commission chambers at City Hall. They can be viewed online at www.youtube.com/user/NorthPortFL or www.cityofnorthport.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
