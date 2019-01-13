NORTH PORT — With more than 2,000 people attending the 2018 North Port Public Works Road-E-O, officials are bringing the popular event back.
The day is set from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Public Works facility at 1100 N. Chamberlain Blvd., North Port.
It is an opportunity for everyone — but geared toward kids — to check out some of the large vehicles used by the city’s Public Works crews.
The event includes “children’s activities, equipment demonstrations, interactive booths, music, food vendors and bounce houses,” the city said. “Back by popular demand is our ‘Solid Waste Experience’ where you can get in a garbage/recycling truck and see what it’s like to operate the arm.”
Officials say the highlight of the day is the Road-E-O “in which Solid Waste and Operations & Maintenance heavy equipment drivers showcase their skills in a challenging obstacle course competition. Winners earn bragging rights for a year,” it said.
There’s no cost to attend.
