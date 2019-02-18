NORTH PORT — Clash at the Creek robotics competition takes place Saturday at Heron Creek Middle School.
The competition tests STEM and robotic skills and “is sure to be entertaining for all,” the Sarasota County Schools said in a news release.
Five teams from three region schools are taking part in the event. It is hosted by VEX Robotics and the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.
Among the teams taking part are:
BRMS BOTS – Brookside Middle School
Trex – Brookside Middle School
The th s – Pine View School
Blackout Robotics – Suncoast Polytechnical High School
TerrorBytes – Suncoast Polytechnical High School
Heron Creek Middle School, is at 6501 West Price Blvd., North Port.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.