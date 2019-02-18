NORTH PORT — Clash at the Creek robotics competition takes place Saturday at Heron Creek Middle School.

The competition tests STEM and robotic skills and “is sure to be entertaining for all,” the Sarasota County Schools said in a news release.

Five teams from three region schools are taking part in the event. It is hosted by VEX Robotics and the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation.

Among the teams taking part are:

BRMS BOTS – Brookside Middle School

Trex – Brookside Middle School

The th s – Pine View School

Blackout Robotics – Suncoast Polytechnical High School

TerrorBytes – Suncoast Polytechnical High School

Heron Creek Middle School, is at 6501 West Price Blvd., North Port.

