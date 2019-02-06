NORTH PORT — Dave Stark is giving a mini-concert and workshop on having a career in music starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Rock Box in North Port.
Stark is an educator and a session artist who attended the Berklee College of Music. He will be taking time to talk about different career paths, including: touring, session artists, artist relations and teaching music.
“Anyone interested in making a career out of making music, this would definitely be something worth coming to,” said Rock Box owner Angel Bartolotta.
The event is open to the public and is $20. Call Rock Box to reserve a seat.
“We try to get the students out of the lesson room and into the world,” Bartolotta said. “Talking to Dave about how to make a living with this, how to book tours, how to market yourself, is giving the students one extra tool rather than just learning how to play their instrument. It’s also how they can get out there and make money out of it.”
Every few months or so, Rock Box brings in different artists to do these workshops with the students.
Stark will also go over proper use of one’s time while practicing their instrument and the difference between recording sales versus licensing royalties, which is basically how to make profits from the music.
The workshop should be about one to two hours. Stark will also do a percussion performance.
The school’s Jam night is also getting bigger, Bartolotta said. Jam night is open to the public and takes place the last Friday of every month.
“It’s like a big party,” Bartolotta said.
