VENICE — How long will it be until driverless cars and dozens and dozens of space launches are the norm in Florida?
There’s no way to know for certain but the 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan for Florida Department of Transportation District 1 will be taking those things and more into account.
State law requires every Metropolitan Planning Organization to have such a plan and to update it every five years.
The six MPOs in the Southwest Florida district are at work on those updates now and more than 150 of the people working on or interested in them attended the TransForum put on Monday hosted by the Sarasota/Manatee MPO at the Venice Community Center.
Five speakers presented different takes on the future of transportation in Florida, but they had a common theme: It’s changing — and fast.
Mark Bontrager, vice president of Spaceport Operations for Spaceport Florida, said that through 1980, all commercial space launches originated in the U.S. but just 30 years later 100 percent happened overseas.
The U.S. has recaptured 40 percent of the market since 2010, he said, and is looking to expand its presence, thanks to private space programs sponsored by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, among others.
The goal, he said, is to get Florida’s spaceports — the existing one at Cape Canaveral and a new one in Jacksonville set to have its first launch this fall — up to as many as 200 launches per year.
Neither spaceport is in the district but all 67 counties have businesses related to aviation or aerospace, he said. And the Federal Aviation Administration closes the airspace throughout the state for every launch, affecting air travel and, increasingly in the future, drone traffic.
The FAA is working on ways to narrow the window that needs to be protected for space launches, he said.
Port Manatee, in Manatee County, is in the district but it may be a bit of a secret to many residents. However, it’s the fourth or fifth largest of the state’s 15 seaports, Deputy Executive Director Dave Sanford said, and has plans to grow, adding three new berths and expanding one of 10 existing ones over the next 20 years.
Most of the fuel and much of the orange juice that come into the district comes though the port, he said.
The port had more than 300,000 vehicle movements last year, he said, with 95 percent of those by trucks.
In the future, more and more of those trucks won’t have drivers, said Ben Walker, Florida director of Multi-Modal Planning for HNTB, which calls itself an “infrastructure solutions firm.”
The move away from motorists operating gas-powered vehicles is going in four directions, he said:
• autonomous — driverless
• connected — the vehicle is tied into an information grid but has a driver
• electric — with or without a driver, the vehicle doesn’t have an internal combustion engine
• shared-use — again, with or without a driver, the vehicle is operated on behalf of a “transportation network company,” such as Uber or Lyft
Growth in all four areas will have widespread effects, he said. For example:
• A significant part of the state’s road funding comes from gas taxes. Electric cars don’t use gas but they do use roads. To ensure they pay their share of road construction and maintenance, it could be necessary to levy a so-called “zombie” tax on them.
• Since the government builds roads, will it also be responsible for installing the infrastructure to feed data to self-navigating vehicles?
• Passengerless vehicles don’t need the features that protect passengers, so they can be smaller without losing cargo space — perhaps small enough to travel side by side in a dedicated travel lane. Will such lanes be mandated, to keep regular travel lanes open for other vehicles?
Skeptics like to say that Americans will never give up their cars, “but they said the same thing 100 years ago about their horses,” Walker said.
It’s still legal to ride a horse on most state roads, he said, but it’s not economical.
“People will vote their transportation with their wallet,” he said.
The Sarasota/Manatee MPO has a November 2020 deadline to update its 2045 plan. Find out more about the organization and opportunities for input into the plan at MyMPO.org.
