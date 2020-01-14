The Rotary Club of North Port Central and the Florida West Coast Car Club teamed up for a car show Saturday at North Port City Hall Park. Proceeds from food and beverages sales will benefit the Rotary's drowning prevention program. The club intends to provide funds to train North Port lifeguards in the Float4Life program, which shows infants how to to float if they fall into water, and to help defray the costs involved in providing swim lessons to all children in North Port.
For more information, contact Jerry Manegold at gmanegold@gmail.com or 941-416-0294, or visit www.rotaryclubofnorthportcentral.com.
