Runnin' in the rain Feb 3, 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Updated 16 min ago

Callie Kemble, fifth-grader at Cranberry Elementary School, sings the National Anthem before the race. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

The rain didn't stop the participation of more than 200 runners. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

Barry King pushes his son Logan in the stroller during the 5K. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

Jon Williams approaches the finish line with a time of 19:00, finishing as the first male runner. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

Brad Porinchak, Cranberry Elementary Principal, cheers his students after finishing the race himself. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

Margaret Wormington, 8, finished first in her age group with a time of 34:32.5. SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

Cranberry Elementary School hosted its second annual 5K run on Saturday around the school campus. The rainy morning did not deter the 200 runners who took part. All proceeds went directly to the school's efforts to build a new track.
