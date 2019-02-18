SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board will vote today on Superintendent Todd Bowden’s new contract, which would extend his term by four years and require a super majority vote of at least 4-1 to fire him.
The new contract would increase Bowden’s salary each year, from the current $197,000 to $222,000 by 2022-23. The contract would also change the date of his evaluation from June to October.
The contract gained attention over the weekend after board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler shared their thoughts on social media.
School Board Member Shirley Brown and School Board Chairwoman Jane Goodwin said a superintendent’s contract has never raised much controversy in the past.
Brown said she believes Robinson is attempting to “sabotage” the superintendent.
Before the last School Board election, Brown said there were several occasions where Robinson asked her to take part in getting the superintendent fired.
“Eric actually asked me to join him in firing him and I said to him, ‘That’s against the Sunshine. We can’t talk about that,’ and reported it to our attorney,” Brown said. “He did that more than once. I reported it to our attorney and our attorney said that if I didn’t respond about the issue, that it wasn’t a violation.”
Robinson believes if anyone was nearly violating Florida’s open meeting rules, it was Goodwin. He said he believes she was essentially working with Bowden “on behalf of the board.”
“She would say she acted on her own as a single board member,” he said. “But it certainly violates the spirit of (Florida) Sunshine laws. Unfortunately I don’t think it violates the letter of Sunshine.”
Robinson said, if it was up to him, he’d fire Bowden immediately.
“Yes. Obviously yes, I would,” Robinson said. “I think that his lack of wanting to work with the teachers is unacceptable. His animosity toward teachers and staff — that’s not a good thing for a superintendent to be. All this is gamesmanship. But they were going to win the game anyway. It’s not enough that they win the game.”
Board members first saw the 12-page contract on Friday. It was a late addition to the agenda.
“My biggest issue is process,” Robinson said. “When we did his first contract, we had public comment, we had a committee of people involved. None of that exists this time. To get the contract and vote on it within a matter of hours is very odd. Extremely odd.”
Brown said the process has not changed.
Brown served as board chair when Bowden was appointed superintendent. She said the board discussed that his salary range would be between $185,000 and $225,000, but it did not discuss the exact amount.
Brown said she made the decision with the board attorney and then presented the contract to the board.
“After we voted to appoint him, I as chair went into the backroom with our attorney and filled in the blanks,” Brown said. “I filled in that he was going to get the $185,000 instead of the $225,000 or anywhere in between ... I made some changes. I did this as chair. It was printed up and put on the agenda to be voted on.”
Brown also noted that the board chair and board attorney worked together to create former Superintendent Lori White’s contract before presenting it to the board.
Goodwin, who drafted the new contract along with the board attorney, said she modeled it after the Orange County superintendent’s contract.
Goodwin said Bowden did not have a lawyer look at the contract, which Robinson alleged he did. Robinson alleges Bowden had his own attorney draft the contract with Goodwin’s assistance.
Goodwin said school boards never have public comment on superintendent contracts.
“If you were the CEO of an organization, would you have the employee in the mailroom weigh in on the contract of the CEO? No, you wouldn’t,” she said.
Robinson predicts the vote will pass 3-2 and noted there is a very split board with personalities that are wedged against one another.
“This adds to it,” Robinson said. “So me and Bridget are basically dead to them. This just enforces that ... that’s not how you should be treating fellow board members that way. They could have workshopped this. They could have gone through the process — they would have still won the vote; they’ve got the majority.”
Goodwin said no one has weighed in on a superintendent’s contract in the past and this has suddenly taken a bigger profile after some board members have made “malicious” comments about the superintendent.
“Eric Robinson and Mrs. Ziegler don’t like the superintendent and gave him a terrible evaluation last year for no good reason, except personal issues,” Goodwin said. “Because he would never, with his performance and the performance of this district, be given zeros, ones and twos out of five in each category, so we have a political issue with the board.”
“We have a split community right now just like we have a split board,” School Board Vice Chairwoman Caroline Zucker said. “When we had Lori White’s contract, we never had this. We didn’t have input from the public.
“What I don’t understand is we have a really good district, why are people trying to tear it down,” Zucker said. “The district didn’t become as it is without the school board’s input and now all of a sudden we’re the bad guys, we don’t know what we’re doing, except we have one of the best districts in the state. It does not make sense.”
Ziegler could not be immediately reached for comment.
In a social media post over the weekend, she railed against the contract and deemed it “more School Board shenanigans.”
In a interview with Channel 10, Ziegler said “it is not a nuisance anytime public weigh in.”
“We actually work for them,” she said, calling it “disgraceful” for School Board members to suggest keeping public comment and input limited.
“The way in which this process has played out has been incredibly flawed,” she told Channel 10.
The contract will be up for discussion at the board’s workshop, which is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Board Chambers at 1980 Landings in Sarasota. The board will then vote on the contract during its 3 p.m. meeting. — North Port Editor Scott Lawson contributed to the report.
