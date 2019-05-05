NORTH PORT — A building that has existed in North Port for decades will receive new life through The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army purchased, through donors, about 12 acres of land and the former Coastal Community Church in the 14600 block of Tamiami Trail.
Prior to being a church, it housed a museum and hall of fame for law enforcement. Eventually, that museum moved to Miami.
The Salvation Army made the announcement Wednesday afternoon of the purchase that cost about $3 million. They see it as crucial to helping because of the “unprecedented growth” of North Port that has brought “a sharp increase in the need for social services,” according to a news release.
On Friday, Salvation Army Major Chuck Whiten spoke about the short term and longer term plans for the site, noting they hope to reopen the building by early 2020.
“We’re thrilled to have come to this point,” he said. “Over the last year, we’ve tried to be very focused on getting this done.”
Whiten is the area commander for The Salvation Army.
“The Florida Division is pleased to embark on this important next step and to prepare The Salvation Army to be able to best serve the growing community of North Port,” Salvation Army Florida Divisional Commander Lt. Col. Kenneth Luyk said in a news release.
Currently, The Salvation Army works out of a city facility along Pan American Boulevard, but it is lacking room for what officials believe is necessary.
“It’s a very small space,” Whiten said in North Port on Friday. “It does not allow us to have the full expression of services and doesn’t really give us the ability to have meaningful interaction with clients and to value those who are already in crisis. We saw that as an immediate need.”
Because of that, there are no thoughts on immediately leveling the current building; it “plays a very crucial role for us,” he said.
“It’s a quick opportunity to enlarge our capacity to serve the community. ...it has served our community already and it’s sort of neat to repurpose it,” Whiten said.
Along with becoming an enlarged food pantry, it will give more space to more of the basic services the Christian organization works to perform.
Among those services is a new concept — Pathway of Hope — which has been done for about two years.
“It is a very holistic approach for families that it’s a good fit for — not everybody would be a good candidate for Pathway for Hope — but those who are ready to move from crisis to stability — and from stability to self-sufficiency,” he said.
It works to address livable wage, budgeting, parenting, stress, mental health and other issues many people can face.
“We’ve had two years of experience and we have been identified as the best practice site in the Southeast portion of the country,” Whiten said.
It looks to help people with services to help them earn certificates or degrees that can lead to jobs as licensed practical nursing or commercial drivers licenses.
“It is connecting and the interaction with support people, case workers, who are hearing what are their goals. We do have a good community that wants to see people thrive,” he said.
Whiten has worked in several parts of the nation during his time in The Salvation Army and called Sarasota County a “very generous” community.
The short-term goal is to open the existing building; after that: The plan is being conceptualized for the 12 acres. There are no plans for a homeless shelter in North Port, he said.
The two-to-five year plan is for the repurposing of the existing building; as that’s happening, two or three conceptual models for what it or the rest of the property can become will be put forth.
And that will look into the next decade or two, he said.
“The first thing we’d probably consider would be a thrift store; then beyond that, maybe what we could consider is the full expression of a worship community service center,” he said.
