NORTH PORT — It’s the Christmas season and Salvation Army bell ringers are outside nearly every grocery store.
But what is up with the planned Salvation Army office at 14600 Tamiami Trail? Little visible progress is evident at the building and its accompanying 12 acres since the Army purchased it in May 2019.
“We are about to really move forward,” Salvation Army Major Chuck Whiten said Thursday. “We have lined up all the contractors and work should really begin in early 2020.”
In fact, Whiten expects to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the building in early 2020.
The building, formerly a church and prior to that, a museum of law enforcement, suffered roof damage from Hurricane Irma. Those repairs have extended the rehabilitation schedule several months. Mold remediation and painting will come soon, he said.
The Army plans to run social services and a food pantry out of the building once it is open for business.
“There is a great need for this in the area,” Whiten said. “The opening cannot come soon enough.”
The building will not have dormitories. The food will be canned goods that people can take home and prepare.
In the meantime, he is urging people to “help us fill the holiday kettles.” this season.
Email: tom.harmening@yoursun.com
