NORTH PORT — North Port will roll out a welcome for the Atlanta Braves on Friday at the annual San Pedro Community Festival.
The Braves are sponsors of the festival and will be a featured guest.
The Braves will play the last game of this Spring Training season March 24 at the new CoolToday Park in West Villages.
The city has an official proclamation for the Braves from City Manager Pete Lear on Friday. North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said the city will also have a table there for community outreach.
The festival starts with an opening ceremony Friday to kick off the weekend of festivities.
As a sponsor, the Braves are providing a basket as one of three premier baskets. Nathan Boock, with San Pedro, said during the three-day festival, drawings take place for baskets and cash prizes. He said it could be a great experience for a fan.
“They have a cool baskets, two tickets, a behind-the-scenes stadium tour and an on-field experience,” Boock said.
The tickets are sold-out for the March 24 game. Boock added there are two other baskets available in the top tier range.
Those who want to participate can purchase tickets through the weekend and the drawing will be held Sunday.
The festival has been held for the last five years and Boock says it’s getting bigger every year. He attributed some growth to the interest from the Braves who are attending the festival.
He said the Braves are really trying to get a sense of the community and are working to be part of it.
The annual San Pedro Catholic Church Community Festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday and run through 7 p.m. Sunday, at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. There will be a car and bike show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Discounted ride wristbands are available in the parish office until Thursday for $20. The wristbands will be available at the festival for $25 on Friday.
All three days will feature performers. To get a full list of musical acts, visit www.facebook.com/sanpedrofestival.
