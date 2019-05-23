NORTH PORT - San Pedro Catholic Church Pastor Patrick Organ recently presented a member of the church with the 2019 Holy Name Society Scholarship.
It was awarded in early May to Dylan Thomas Brown, of North Port, during a Mass in front of the congregation.
Thomas graduated from Imagine School-North Port recently and is set to attend State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in the fall.
At this point, he is looking at earning a degree in sports and business management, "where he can pursue a career in either or both," according to a statement from the church.
Thomas has been active with the San Pedro Youth Group "enjoys the opportunities to give back to the community."
"Father Pat and the parishioners of San Pedro Catholic wish Dylan much success in his future endeavors," the church said in a statement.
