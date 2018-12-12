Santa, Christmas season, return to North Port
NORTH PORT — The Christmas season is officially underway in North Port after Santa Claus helped close out the annual Poinsettia Parade on Saturday.
Hundreds of spectators gathered along Sumter Boulevard to watch as floats, vehicles, and walking groups representing area businesses and organizations rolled by, tossing out candy and holiday greetings with the sounds of holiday music to accompany them.
The parade was opened by the North Port Police department and closed by North Port Fire Rescue, who escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Lee Moore, of North Port, brought his two daughters to see the parade.
“It’s a chance to have fun with the family, get out of the house and do something fun for Christmas,” he said.
His daughter, Lorelai, 10, said the family attended the parade last year and her favorite part was spending time with her friends and seeing the Christmas lights on the floats.
North Port resident Crystal Mohan brought her children to see the parade, as well.
“We are excited to go to the parade and festival. It’s free and fun, and they make it easy to attend. In other cities, it’s such a hassle to get to and from the parade, but the city of North Port has a great set up here and it’s such a wonderful gift from the city for families in our community,” Mohan said.
Morgan Abernathy brought her 3-year-old daughter Ella to the Poinsettia Parade. She said this was her first time to attend in the 13 years she has lived in North Port, but it would not be her last.
“I will definitely come back,” Abernathy said. “The floats and the lights were great. I liked that there was plenty of room and we were able to sit right along the parade route. I really enjoyed how everyone in the parade interacted with the kids.”
The parade was sponsored and presented by Quality TV. Mike Morales, owner of Quality TV, said they have sponsored the parade for five years because they enjoy giving back to the city and seeing the kids smile.
After the parade, North Port hosted its an annual tree lighting ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival, signifying the beginning of the holiday season in North Port.
