NORTH PORT — Santa, a close friend of Nick Trolli, was invited to breakfast by the Kiwanis Club of North Port and North Port High School Key Club, to ask children what they wanted for Christmas. They had pancakes at the Olde World Restaurant and each received a book, a toy and reindeer food to sprinkle outside for Santa and his helpers.


