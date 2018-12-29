Imagine families enjoyed Santa Claus visit, along with breakfast, and presents, on Dec. 15 at Elementary Campus’ cafeteria.
Kids had the opportunity to get their picture taken with Santa Claus with about 200 people attending the event.
